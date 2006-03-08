The story revolves around members of a simple family from Yekaterinburg. The husband, Gena, works as a shoe store salesman, while his wife, Darya, has never worked. She stays at home, watching TV series, going shopping, and much to the displeasure of her husband and children, rarely cooks. Their daughter, Svetlana, is a high school student who changes boyfriends like gloves. Their son, Roman, dreams of losing his virginity, plays tricks on his sister, and spends his time playing computer games. Gena and Dasha have been together for 16 years and continue to be the happiest family.

