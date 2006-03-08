Menu
Schastlivy vmeste (2006 - 2013)

Счастливы вместе 18+
Production year 2006
Country Russia
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 152 hours 5 minutes

TV series description

The story revolves around members of a simple family from Yekaterinburg. The husband, Gena, works as a shoe store salesman, while his wife, Darya, has never worked. She stays at home, watching TV series, going shopping, and much to the displeasure of her husband and children, rarely cooks. Their daughter, Svetlana, is a high school student who changes boyfriends like gloves. Their son, Roman, dreams of losing his virginity, plays tricks on his sister, and spends his time playing computer games. Gena and Dasha have been together for 16 years and continue to be the happiest family.
Mihail Galustyan
Aleksandr Semchev
Alexander Yakin
Vladimir Turchinsky
Pavel Savinkov
Andrey Lavrov
Seasons
Schastlivy vmeste - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 100 episodes
 
Schastlivy vmeste - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 96 episodes
 
Schastlivy vmeste - Season 3 Season 3
2008, 49 episodes
 
Schastlivy vmeste - Season 4 Season 4
2009, 49 episodes
 
Schastlivy vmeste - Season 5 Season 5
2010, 20 episodes
 
Schastlivy vmeste - Season 6 Season 6
2012, 51 episodes
 
Stills
