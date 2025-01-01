Menu
Alexis Bledel
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexis Bledel
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
