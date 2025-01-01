Menu
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Stand

The Stand (1994 - 1994)

The Stand 18+
Production year 1994
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "The Stand" is a thriller based on the horror novel by Stephen King. The story takes place at a secret military scientific base. Scientists accidentally release a deadly virus. All the laboratory staff die instantly. The only ones miraculously saved are the facility's security guard and his family. They escape the deadly walls, but it turns out that the father is still infected. Before dying, he tells his wife and daughter something strange about a "dark man from whom there will be no salvation."
Creator
Stephen King
Stephen King
Sam Raimi
Sam Raimi Bobby Terry
Jamey Sheridan
Jamey Sheridan Randall Flagg
Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald Frannie Goldsmith
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Nick Andros
Gary Sinise
Gary Sinise Stu Redman
Series rating

7.2
20 votes
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
The Stand - Season 1 Season 1
1994, 4 episodes
 
