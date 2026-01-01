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Lyriq Bent Lyriq Bent
Kinoafisha Persons Lyriq Bent

Lyriq Bent

Lyriq Bent

Date of Birth
15 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Affair 7.7
The Affair (2014)
12 Monkeys 7.6
12 Monkeys (2015)
The Book of Negroes 7.5
The Book of Negroes (2015)

Filmography

Long Slow Exhale 6.3
Long Slow Exhale
Drama 2022, USA
Astronaut 6
Astronaut Astronaut
Drama 2019, Canada
Carter 6.4
Carter
Drama, Crime 2018, Canada
Acrimony 5.8
Acrimony Acrimony
Comedy, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Nappily Ever After 6.4
Nappily Ever After Nappily Ever After
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2018, USA
She's Gotta Have It 6.8
She's Gotta Have It
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2017, USA
The Book of Negroes 7.5
The Book of Negroes
Drama, War, History, 2015, Canada
12 Monkeys 7.6
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
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