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Filmography
Lyriq Bent
Lyriq Bent
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyriq Bent
Lyriq Bent
Lyriq Bent
Date of Birth
15 July 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Affair
(2014)
7.6
12 Monkeys
(2015)
7.5
The Book of Negroes
(2015)
Filmography
6.3
Long Slow Exhale
Drama
2022, USA
6
Astronaut
Astronaut
Drama
2019, Canada
6.4
Carter
Drama, Crime
2018, Canada
5.8
Acrimony
Acrimony
Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Nappily Ever After
Nappily Ever After
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2018, USA
6.8
She's Gotta Have It
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2017, USA
7.5
The Book of Negroes
Drama, War, History,
2015, Canada
7.6
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
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