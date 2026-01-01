Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Christopher Hampton Awards

Awards and nominations of Christopher Hampton

Christopher Hampton
Awards and nominations of Christopher Hampton
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995 Cannes Film Festival 1995
Jury Special Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003 Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more