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Kinoafisha
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Christopher Hampton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Hampton
Christopher Hampton
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Hampton
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Jury Special Prize
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Film
Nominee
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