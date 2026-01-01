Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Carol Kane Carol Kane
Kinoafisha Persons Carol Kane

Carol Kane

Carol Kane

Date of Birth
18 June 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Remembering Gene Wilder 8.0
Remembering Gene Wilder (2023)
The Princess Bride 7.8
The Princess Bride (1987)
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)

Filmography

Between the Temples 7.1
Between the Temples Between the Temples
Comedy 2024, USA
Poker Face 7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Migration 7.5
Migration Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Remembering Gene Wilder 8
Remembering Gene Wilder Remembering Gene Wilder
Biography, Documentary 2023, USA
Hunters 7.2
Hunters
Drama 2020, USA
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend 6.9
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
Adventure, Comedy, Mystery 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Los Espookys 7.3
Los Espookys
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2019, Mexico/USA
The Sisters Brothers 6.4
The Sisters Brothers The Sisters Brothers
Western, Comedy 2018, France / Spain / USA / Romania
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more