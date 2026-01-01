Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Carol Kane
Carol Kane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carol Kane
Carol Kane
Carol Kane
Date of Birth
18 June 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
Remembering Gene Wilder
(2023)
7.8
The Princess Bride
(1987)
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
Filmography
7.1
Between the Temples
Between the Temples
Comedy
2024, USA
7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective
2023, USA
7.5
Migration
Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8
Remembering Gene Wilder
Remembering Gene Wilder
Biography, Documentary
2023, USA
7.2
Hunters
Drama
2020, USA
6.9
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
Adventure, Comedy, Mystery
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Los Espookys
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2019, Mexico/USA
6.4
The Sisters Brothers
The Sisters Brothers
Western, Comedy
2018, France / Spain / USA / Romania
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree