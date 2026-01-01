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Len Cariou
Len Cariou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Len Cariou
Len Cariou
Len Cariou
Date of Birth
30 September 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
When They See Us
(2019)
7.6
Brotherhood
(2006)
7.4
Wallander
(2006)
Filmography
American Classic
Comedy, Sitcom
2026, USA
8.6
When They See Us
Drama, Crime,
2019, USA
7.3
Bumblebee
Bumblebee
Sci-Fi, Action
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Death Wish
Death Wish
Action, Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Wallander – Den orolige mannen
Wallander – Den orolige mannen
Thriller
2014, Sweden
7.1
Blue Bloods
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
7.1
Into the Storm
Into the Storm
Biography, Drama, History
2009, USA
6.2
The Onion Movie
The Onion Movie
Comedy
2008, USA
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