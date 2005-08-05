Menu
Poster of Boynton Beach Club
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Boynton Beach Club

Boynton Beach Club

The Boynton Beach Bereavement Club 18+
Synopsis

Residents of an adult community in Florida turn to one another for support and companionship after the deaths of their spouses. Lois has a rejuvenating affair with a younger man while acting as best friend to recently widowed Marilyn. Jack buddies up with Harry for a crash course in solo survival skills and deals with single gal Sandy's romantic overtures.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 5 August 2005
Release date
5 August 2005 USA R
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $3,572,758
Production NOW Productions, Snow Bird Films
Also known as
The Boynton Beach Bereavement Club, Boynton Beach Club, Boynton Beachi raske kaotuse klubi, Clubul pensionarilor, O Clube da Feliz Idade, Szerelmes nyugdíjasok, Бойнтон Бич
Director
Susan Seidelman
Cast
Brenda Vaccaro
Brenda Vaccaro
Dyan Cannon
Len Cariou
Len Cariou
Joseph Bologna
Joseph Bologna
Sally Kellerman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
