Residents of an adult community in Florida turn to one another for support and companionship after the deaths of their spouses. Lois has a rejuvenating affair with a younger man while acting as best friend to recently widowed Marilyn. Jack buddies up with Harry for a crash course in solo survival skills and deals with single gal Sandy's romantic overtures.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year2005
World premiere5 August 2005
Release date
5 August 2005
USA
R
Budget$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross$3,572,758
ProductionNOW Productions, Snow Bird Films
Also known as
The Boynton Beach Bereavement Club, Boynton Beach Club, Boynton Beachi raske kaotuse klubi, Clubul pensionarilor, O Clube da Feliz Idade, Szerelmes nyugdíjasok, Бойнтон Бич