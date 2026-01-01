Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marguerite Moreau
Marguerite Moreau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marguerite Moreau
Marguerite Moreau
Marguerite Moreau
Date of Birth
25 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
(2015)
6.8
Runaway Jury
(2003)
6.7
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2017
2015
2009
2003
2002
All
6
Films
4
TV Shows
2
Actor
6
4.7
Make or Break
You Can't Say No
Comedy
2018, USA
6.7
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
Comedy
2017, USA
6.9
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
Comedy
2015, USA
5.8
Ingenious
Ingenious
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
6.8
Runaway Jury
Runaway Jury
Drama, Thriller
2003, USA
6.3
Queen of the Damned
Queen of the Damned
Horror, Fantasy
2002, USA / Australia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree