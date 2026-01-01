Menu
Marguerite Moreau

Date of Birth
25 April 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp 6.9
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)
Runaway Jury 6.8
Runaway Jury (2003)
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later 6.7
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Make or Break 4.7
Make or Break You Can't Say No
Comedy 2018, USA
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later 6.7
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
Comedy 2017, USA
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp 6.9
Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp
Comedy 2015, USA
Ingenious 5.8
Ingenious Ingenious
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
Runaway Jury 6.8
Runaway Jury Runaway Jury
Drama, Thriller 2003, USA
Queen of the Damned 6.3
Queen of the Damned Queen of the Damned
Horror, Fantasy 2002, USA / Australia
