"Ghost Whisperer" is a drama show that aired on CBS for five years, from 2005 to 2010. The plot revolves around Melinda Gordon, the owner of an antique shop, who discovers she has the ability to communicate with the spirits of deceased people. From time to time, the heroine acts as a mediator between worlds, helping people resolve unfinished business. Melinda also occasionally collaborates with the police to solve particularly complex cases. She does all of this selflessly, guided by her own ethical code. The story of Melinda is partially based on the life of medium James Van Praagh, who is a co-producer of the series.

