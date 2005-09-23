Menu
Ghost Whisperer (2005 - 2010)

Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 107 hours 0 minute

"Ghost Whisperer" is a drama show that aired on CBS for five years, from 2005 to 2010. The plot revolves around Melinda Gordon, the owner of an antique shop, who discovers she has the ability to communicate with the spirits of deceased people. From time to time, the heroine acts as a mediator between worlds, helping people resolve unfinished business. Melinda also occasionally collaborates with the police to solve particularly complex cases. She does all of this selflessly, guided by her own ethical code. The story of Melinda is partially based on the life of medium James Van Praagh, who is a co-producer of the series.
Creator
Dzhon Grey
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt Melinda Gordon
Jamie Kennedy
Jamie Kennedy Eli James
Jay Mohr
Jay Mohr Professor Rick Payne
David Conrad
David Conrad Jim Clancy
Christoph Sanders
Christoph Sanders Ned Banks
Seasons
Ghost Whisperer - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 22 episodes
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 22 episodes
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 18 episodes
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 23 episodes
 
Ghost Whisperer - Season 5 Season 5
2009, 22 episodes
 
