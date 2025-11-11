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4.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Make or Break
4.7
Make or Break
, 2018
You Can't Say No
USA / Comedy / 18+
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4.7
Synopsis
Just days from signing divorce papers, Hank and Alexandra give their relationship one final shot by playing a game with only one rule: no matter what they ask each other to do, they can't say no.
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Cast
Hus Miller
Hank Murphy
Marguerite Moreau
Alex Murphy
Peter Fonda
Buck Murphy
Hamish Linklater
Miles
Julie Carmen
Matilda
William Shockley
Will
Christopher Redman
Bar Patron
Renée Humphrey
Waitress
Kyle Kernan
Dane Larsen
Mechanic
William W. Barbour
Annie Monroe
Pepper
Director
Paul Kramer
Writer
Hus Miller
Composer
Jacob Yoffee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
Half Moon Films, PH Factor Films, Safier Entertainment
Also known as
You Can't Say No, Make or Break, Ты не сможешь отказаться
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 11 November 2025
Showtimes
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