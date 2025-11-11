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Poster of Make or Break
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Make or Break
4.7

Make or Break

, 2018
You Can't Say No
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Make or Break
4.7

Synopsis

Just days from signing divorce papers, Hank and Alexandra give their relationship one final shot by playing a game with only one rule: no matter what they ask each other to do, they can't say no.

Cast

Hus Miller
Hank Murphy
Marguerite Moreau
Alex Murphy
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Buck Murphy
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater
Miles
Julie Carmen
Matilda
William Shockley
William Shockley
Will
Christopher Redman
Bar Patron
Renée Humphrey
Waitress
Kyle Kernan
Dane Larsen
Mechanic
William W. Barbour
Annie Monroe
Pepper
Director Paul Kramer
Writer Hus Miller
Composer Jacob Yoffee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2018
Production Half Moon Films, PH Factor Films, Safier Entertainment
Also known as
You Can't Say No, Make or Break, Ты не сможешь отказаться

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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