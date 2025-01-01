Menu
Jonathan Pryce
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jonathan Pryce
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
