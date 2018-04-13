Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Lost in Space

Lost in Space (2018 - …)

Lost in Space
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 28 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the future, after extensive exploration, humanity finally discovers a planet that could be suitable for life. A massive spaceship carrying dozens of colonists is sent to this planet, promising them a new life. However, before reaching their destination, the ship crashes due to a sudden attack. Among the survivors is the Robinson family, who manage to escape death but find themselves in an unfamiliar place. Now, in their new and not particularly welcoming home, the heroes must fight for their lives.
Cast
Irwin Allen
Parker Posey
Parker Posey Dr. Zachary Smith
Toby Stephens
Toby Stephens John Robinson
Molly Parker
Molly Parker Maureen Robinson
Brian Steele
Brian Steele The Robot
Mina Sundwall
Mina Sundwall Penny Robinson
5.9
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
Lost in Space - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Lost in Space - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Lost in Space - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 8 episodes
 
