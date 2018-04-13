In the future, after extensive exploration, humanity finally discovers a planet that could be suitable for life. A massive spaceship carrying dozens of colonists is sent to this planet, promising them a new life. However, before reaching their destination, the ship crashes due to a sudden attack. Among the survivors is the Robinson family, who manage to escape death but find themselves in an unfamiliar place. Now, in their new and not particularly welcoming home, the heroes must fight for their lives.

