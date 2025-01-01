Menu
Richard Harris
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Harris
Richard Harris
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Harris
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1963
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Actor
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1971
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1971
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
