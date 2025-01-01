Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Remick
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lee Remick
Lee Remick
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lee Remick
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming - Performing
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree