Kinoafisha Persons Lee Remick Awards

Awards and nominations of Lee Remick

Lee Remick
Academy Awards, USA 1963 Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987 Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming - Performing
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980 Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976 Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974 Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975 BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
