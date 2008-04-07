Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Apostol poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Apostol

Apostol (2008 - 2008)

Apostol 18+
Production year 2008
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The events of the Russian military-historical series "Apostol" take place in 1942. Twin brothers Pasha and Petya Istomin haven't seen each other in a long time: life has taken them to different parts of the country. Pavel becomes an enemy of the people and falls under a tribunal. Peter stays in their hometown and teaches math to schoolchildren. When his brother dies while attempting to escape from a camp, he is taken under the control of the NKVD. Captain Khromov makes the decision to use the brothers' external resemblance and recruit Istomin.
Cast
Cast
Yevgeny Mironov
Yevgeny Mironov
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Darya Moroz
Darya Moroz
Aleksey Komashko
Karen Badalov
Karen Badalov
Aleksandr Novin
Aleksandr Novin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Apostol - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 12 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more