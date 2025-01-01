Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Robinson Awards

Awards and nominations of Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson
Awards and nominations of Craig Robinson
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Musical Moment
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2016 Sundance Film Festival 2016
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
