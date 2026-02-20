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Toy Story 5. Dubbed trailer
Toy Story 5. Dubbed trailer
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Publication date: 20 February 2026
Toy Story 5
– When Bonnie receives a Lilypad tablet as a gift and becomes obsessed, Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs become exponentially harder when they have to go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.
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Toy Story 5
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama, 2026, USA
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