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Toy Story 5 - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Toy Story 5. Dubbed trailer

Toy Story 5. Dubbed trailer

🧡 91
👏 17
🥺 16
🤔 7
🥱 13
Publication date: 20 February 2026
Toy Story 5 – When Bonnie receives a Lilypad tablet as a gift and becomes obsessed, Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs become exponentially harder when they have to go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.
8.3 Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5 Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama, 2026, USA Tickets
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