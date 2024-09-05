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The Last Republican
7.3
The Last Republican
, 2024
The Last Republican
USA / Documentary, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
7.3
Synopsis
A fan of Hot Tub Time Machine, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger invites the left-wing Hollywood director Steve Pink to follow his efforts to hold Donald Trump accountable for the January 6 insurrection.
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Cast
Adam Kinzinger
Sofia Kinzinger
Maura Gillespie
Austin Weatherford
Melania Trump
Self
Sylvester Stallone
Self
Donald Trump
Self
Stephen Colbert
Self
John Cusack
Self
Ronald Reagan
Self
Rob Corddry
Self
Craig Robinson
Self
Director
Steve Pink
Writer
Ted Feldman
,
Steve Pink
Composer
Logan Nelson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
9 June 2025
World premiere
5 September 2024
Production
Media Courthouse Documentary Collective
Also known as
The Last Republican, El Último Republicano, Ο τελευταίος ρεπουμπλικανός
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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