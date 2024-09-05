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7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Last Republican
7.3

The Last Republican

, 2024
The Last Republican
USA / Documentary, Drama / 18+
7.3

Synopsis

A fan of Hot Tub Time Machine, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger invites the left-wing Hollywood director Steve Pink to follow his efforts to hold Donald Trump accountable for the January 6 insurrection.

Cast

Adam Kinzinger
Sofia Kinzinger
Maura Gillespie
Austin Weatherford
Melania Trump
Self
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Self
Donald Trump
Self
Stephen Colbert
Self
John Cusack
John Cusack
Self
Ronald Reagan
Self
Rob Corddry
Rob Corddry
Self
Craig Robinson
Craig Robinson
Self
Director Steve Pink
Writer Ted Feldman, Steve Pink
Composer Logan Nelson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 June 2025
World premiere 5 September 2024
Production Media Courthouse Documentary Collective
Also known as
The Last Republican, El Último Republicano, Ο τελευταίος ρεπουμπλικανός

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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