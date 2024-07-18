Menu
Poster of My Spy: The Eternal City
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.7
My Spy: The Eternal City

My Spy: The Eternal City 18+
Veteran CIA operative JJ and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie reunite to save the world when a high school choir tour of Italy is interrupted by a nefarious nuclear plot targeting the Vatican.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 18 July 2024
World premiere 18 July 2024
Production Amazon MGM Studios, STX Films, Madison Wells
Also known as
My Spy: The Eternal City, Aprendiz De Espiã: Na Cidade Eterna, Casusum: Ebedi Şehir, Der Spion von nebenan 2, Điệp Viên Siêu Lầy 2, Grandes espías: Misión Italia, Joc d'espies: La ciutat eterna, Juego de espías: La ciudad eterna, Kémecském: Az örök város, Mój przyjaciel szpieg - Wieczne miasto, Mon Espion 2: La Cité Éternelle, Mon espion 2: Mission Italie, Můj kámoš špión: Věčné město, My Spy - La città eterna, Мій шпигун: Вічне місто, Мой шпион: Вечный город, 間諜速成班2
Director
Peter Segal
Cast
Dave Bautista
Chloe Coleman
Kristen Schaal
Ken Jeong
Anna Faris
5.8
5.7 IMDb
Weteran Mc 5 October 2024, 22:47
"Мой шпион. Вечный город" - продолжение семейного приключения о кудрявой девочке Софи и агента ЦРУ Джей Джей.
На сей раз, уже подросшая… Read more…
My Spy: The Eternal City Trailer
