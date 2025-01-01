Menu
Taron Egerton
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taron Egerton
Taron Egerton
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taron Egerton
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Rising Star Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
