Diane Lane
Awards
Awards and nominations of Diane Lane
Awards and nominations of Diane Lane
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
