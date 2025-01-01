Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Diane Lane Awards

Awards and nominations of Diane Lane

Diane Lane
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985 Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
