Małgorzata Braunek

Date of Birth
30 January 1947
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
23 June 2014
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Deluge 7.6
The Deluge (1974)
Escape to the Silver Globe 7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe (2021)
The Third Part of the Night 7.4
The Third Part of the Night (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Escape to the Silver Globe 7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe Ucieczka na srebrny glob
Documentary 2021, Poland
6.2
The Shadow Line Smuga cienia
Drama 1976, Great Britain / Poland
Wielki uklad 5.9
Wielki uklad Wielki uklad
Drama 1976, Poland
The Deluge 7.6
The Deluge Potop
Adventure, History, Romantic 1974, Poland / USSR
The Devil 7
The Devil Diabel
Horror, Drama 1972, Poland
The Third Part of the Night 7.4
The Third Part of the Night Trzecia czesc nocy
Horror, Drama, War 1971, Poland
Hunting Flies 6.5
Hunting Flies Polowanie na muchy
Comedy 1969, Poland
