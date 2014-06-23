Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Małgorzata Braunek
Małgorzata Braunek
Date of Birth
30 January 1947
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
23 June 2014
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
The Deluge
(1974)
7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe
(2021)
7.4
The Third Part of the Night
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Horror
Romantic
War
Year
All
2021
1976
1974
1972
1971
1969
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
7.4
Escape to the Silver Globe
Ucieczka na srebrny glob
Documentary
2021, Poland
6.2
The Shadow Line
Smuga cienia
Drama
1976, Great Britain / Poland
5.9
Wielki uklad
Wielki uklad
Drama
1976, Poland
7.6
The Deluge
Potop
Adventure, History, Romantic
1974, Poland / USSR
7
The Devil
Diabel
Horror, Drama
1972, Poland
7.4
The Third Part of the Night
Trzecia czesc nocy
Horror, Drama, War
1971, Poland
6.5
Hunting Flies
Polowanie na muchy
Comedy
1969, Poland
