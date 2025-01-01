Menu
Joanne Froggatt
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joanne Froggatt
Joanne Froggatt
Awards and nominations of Joanne Froggatt
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
