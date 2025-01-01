Menu
Anna Gunn
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
