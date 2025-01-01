Menu
Geena Davis
Awards and nominations of Geena Davis
Awards and nominations of Geena Davis
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
