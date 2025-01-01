Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Brie Larson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brie Larson
Brie Larson
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brie Larson
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
Winner
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Actress
Winner
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Fight
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012
Short Film Special Jury Prize
Winner
Short Film Special Jury Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Best Canadian First Feature Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree