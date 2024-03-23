South African producer / director JON DAY spent the last 5 years making a documentary about the mysterious rap-rave group, DIE ANTWOORD. Art directed by surrealist photographer, ROGER BALLEN. Narrated by NINJA & ¥O-LANDI'S daughter, 16 JONES.
CountrySouth Africa / USA
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere23 March 2024
World premiere23 March 2024
ProductionOrange Films, Pressure Cooker Studios
Also known as
ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord, ZEF - The story of Die Antwoord, ZEF История Die Antwoord