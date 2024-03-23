Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord

ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord

ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

South African producer / director JON DAY spent the last 5 years making a documentary about the mysterious rap-rave group, DIE ANTWOORD. Art directed by surrealist photographer, ROGER BALLEN. Narrated by NINJA & ¥O-LANDI'S daughter, 16 JONES.
Country South Africa / USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 March 2024
World premiere 23 March 2024
Production Orange Films, Pressure Cooker Studios
Also known as
ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord, ZEF - The story of Die Antwoord, ZEF История Die Antwoord
Director
Jon Day
Cast
Die Antwoord
Sixteen Jones
Ninja
Yolandi Visser
Yolandi Visser
Jack Black
Jack Black
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more