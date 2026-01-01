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Kinoafisha Persons Evan Peters Awards

Awards and nominations of Evan Peters

Evan Peters
Awards and nominations of Evan Peters
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
International
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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