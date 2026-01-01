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Kinoafisha
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Evan Peters
Awards
Awards and nominations of Evan Peters
Evan Peters
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Evan Peters
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
International
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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