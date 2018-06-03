"Pose" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of LGBT drama. The series was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The action of "Pose" takes place in New York City at the end of the last century. The main characters are different representatives of the transgender community. They are all kind of artists who engage in dancing and art. The central event for "Pose" is the closed balls, where teams demonstrate their skills to shock and amaze the audience. At the same time, all the characters solve their romantic and psychological problems.

