Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Pose poster
Pose poster
Pose poster
Pose poster
Pose poster
Pose poster
Pose poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pose

Pose (2018 - …)

Pose 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel FX
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Pose" is a multi-series American show filmed in the genre of LGBT drama. The series was produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The action of "Pose" takes place in New York City at the end of the last century. The main characters are different representatives of the transgender community. They are all kind of artists who engage in dancing and art. The central event for "Pose" is the closed balls, where teams demonstrate their skills to shock and amaze the audience. At the same time, all the characters solve their romantic and psychological problems.
Cast Characters
Creator
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy
Brad Falchuk
Brad Falchuk
Steven Canals
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Kate Mara
Kate Mara Patty
Evan Peters
Evan Peters Stan Bowes
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek Matt
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Pose - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
Pose - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Pose - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more