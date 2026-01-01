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Zach Braff
Awards
Awards and nominations of Zach Braff
Zach Braff
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Zach Braff
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Kiss
Nominee
Breakthrough Male
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2004
Dramatic
Nominee
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