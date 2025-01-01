Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shailene Woodley
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shailene Woodley
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Female Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Trailblazer Award
Winner
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Favorite Character
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2013
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree