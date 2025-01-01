Menu
Melissa McCarthy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Melissa McCarthy
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Actress
Winner
Redeemer Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Comedic Genius Award
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
