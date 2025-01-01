Menu
Jim Sheridan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jim Sheridan
Jim Sheridan
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jim Sheridan
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
