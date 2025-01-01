Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jim Sheridan Awards

Awards and nominations of Jim Sheridan

Jim Sheridan
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1998 Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1994 Berlin International Film Festival 1994
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
