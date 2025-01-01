Menu
Awards and nominations of Joe Wright

Joe Wright
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Carl Foreman Award for the Most Promising Newcomer
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Drama Serial
Winner
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Drama Serial
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best British Short Film
Nominee
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007 Venice Film Festival 2007
Prize of the Forum for Cinema and Literature
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022 Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Director
Nominee
