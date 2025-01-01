Martin Freeman

Menu
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Comedy Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Hero
Winner
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
