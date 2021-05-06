"8 Ways to Love" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of romantic comedy. "8 Ways to Love" is an anthology of funny and sad stories about the feeling that was celebrated by the ancient Greeks in the distant past. Love can be different: passionate and quiet, selfless and obsessive. It applies to children and parents, friends and loved ones, oneself and all of humanity. In each episode of the new show, the creators try to explore some new aspect of this feeling, aiming to engage the audience in truly important and relevant topics.

Expand