8 sposobov lyubit poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows 8 sposobov lyubit

8 sposobov lyubit (2021 - …)

8 способов любить 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 15 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"8 Ways to Love" is a new Russian TV series in the genre of romantic comedy. "8 Ways to Love" is an anthology of funny and sad stories about the feeling that was celebrated by the ancient Greeks in the distant past. Love can be different: passionate and quiet, selfless and obsessive. It applies to children and parents, friends and loved ones, oneself and all of humanity. In each episode of the new show, the creators try to explore some new aspect of this feeling, aiming to engage the audience in truly important and relevant topics.
Cast
Cast
Nelli Uvarova
Nelli Uvarova
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Pavel Maykov
Pavel Maykov
Kirill Käro
Kirill Käro
Olga Khokhlova
Olga Khokhlova
Aleksei Maklakov
Aleksei Maklakov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 30 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
8 sposobov lyubit - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Stills
