7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.2
V aktivnom poiske (2021 - …)

В активном поиске 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

"Active Search" is a comedy series by Sarik Andreasyan from Premier Studio. The main role of Andrey, a successful co-founder of an advertising agency, is played by Dmitry Nagiyev. The carefree life of the hero changes when a boy named Sasha appears at his doorstep. According to him, Andrey is his father. The man doesn't want the responsibility of a child, so he sets out to find the boy's mother, forcing Andrey to meet all of his ex-women again. The problem is that not all of them want to see Andrey again.
Cast
Dmitriy Nagiev
Anna Starshenbaum
Ekaterina Klimova
Mariya Mironova
Nonna Grishaeva
Nelli Uvarova
7.1
Rate 31 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
V aktivnom poiske - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
V aktivnom poiske - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
