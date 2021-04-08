"Active Search" is a comedy series by Sarik Andreasyan from Premier Studio. The main role of Andrey, a successful co-founder of an advertising agency, is played by Dmitry Nagiyev. The carefree life of the hero changes when a boy named Sasha appears at his doorstep. According to him, Andrey is his father. The man doesn't want the responsibility of a child, so he sets out to find the boy's mother, forcing Andrey to meet all of his ex-women again. The problem is that not all of them want to see Andrey again.

