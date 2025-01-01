Menu
Joe Pesci
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joe Pesci
Awards and nominations of Joe Pesci
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Most Outstanding Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
