Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Yeoh
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Yeoh
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Homage
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Share Her Journey Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree