Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Paul Dano Awards

Awards and nominations of Paul Dano

Paul Dano
Awards and nominations of Paul Dano
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018 Sundance Film Festival 2018
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more