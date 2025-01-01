Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Paul Dano
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Dano
Paul Dano
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Dano
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2018
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree