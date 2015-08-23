Dark clouds are gathering over sunny Los Angeles. Outbreaks of a new unknown disease have already been recorded across the United States. People are starting to do terrible things, and the dead are rising. We are presented with the tragic story of the family of school counselor and psychologist Madison Clark and her partner Travis, who find themselves at the epicenter of a zombie apocalypse. Her son Nick and daughter Alicia are forced to leave their old lives behind and adapt to the new conditions in order to survive. Will they be able to make it through this long journey together without losing their humanity?

