Fear the Walking Dead poster
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead (2015 - 2023)

Fear the Walking Dead 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 9 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel AMC
Runtime 84 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

Dark clouds are gathering over sunny Los Angeles. Outbreaks of a new unknown disease have already been recorded across the United States. People are starting to do terrible things, and the dead are rising. We are presented with the tragic story of the family of school counselor and psychologist Madison Clark and her partner Travis, who find themselves at the epicenter of a zombie apocalypse. Her son Nick and daughter Alicia are forced to leave their old lives behind and adapt to the new conditions in order to survive. Will they be able to make it through this long journey together without losing their humanity?
Бойтесь ходячих мертвецов - trailer second половины восьмого сезона
Fear the Walking Dead  trailer second половины восьмого сезона
Creator
Robert Kirkman
Robert Kirkman
Dave Erickson
Dave Erickson
Cliff Curtis
Cliff Curtis Travis Manawa
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt John Dorie
Kim Dickens
Kim Dickens Madison Clark
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 6 episodes
 
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 15 episodes
 
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 16 episodes
 
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 16 episodes
 
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 5 Season 5
2019, 16 episodes
 
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 6 Season 6
2020, 16 episodes
 
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 7 Season 7
2021, 16 episodes
 
Fear the Walking Dead - Season 8 Season 8
2023, 12 episodes
 
Season 9
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
Сергей Матюхин 7 July 2023, 02:08
Прям 1 сезона бойтесь ходячих посмотрел на 1 дыхании https://sereal.online/2-bojtes-hodjachih-mertvecov.html
Stills
