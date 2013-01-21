Menu
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.4
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Following

The Following (2013 - 2015)

The Following 18+
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 32 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

What would happen if criminals had a way to communicate with each other? The plot revolves around Joe Carroll, a former college professor who, in addition to his teaching career, was involved in the murder of young women. After being caught, he spends a lot of time on the prison library computer, creating a special network of followers willing to carry out any of his orders. Thanks to his followers, Joe manages to escape the death penalty, and the FBI is once again tasked with capturing the killer.
Creator
Kevin Williamson
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Ryan Hardy
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace Sarah Fuller
James Purefoy
James Purefoy Joe Carroll
Shawn Ashmore
Shawn Ashmore Agent Mike Weston
Connie Nielsen
Connie Nielsen Lily Gray
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
The Following - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 15 episodes
 
The Following - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 15 episodes
 
The Following - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 15 episodes
 
Stills
