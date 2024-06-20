Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Blackwater Lane
Poster of Blackwater Lane
Рейтинги
4.8 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Blackwater Lane

Blackwater Lane

Blackwater Lane 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Late one night a woman drives by a stranded motorist who is later revealed to have been murdered. After a series of terrifying events the woman believes she is the killer's next victim.
Blackwater Lane - trailer in russian
Blackwater Lane  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 20 June 2024
World premiere 20 June 2024
Release date
3 July 2025 Qatar
21 June 2024 Spain 16
21 June 2024 Taiwan
3 July 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $10,113
Production Lionsgate, Grindstone Entertainment Group, 13 Films
Also known as
Blackwater Lane, 黑水巷, À Beira do Colapso, A Casa do Engano, Blackwater Lane - Wem kannst Du trauen?, Jube juhtum, La moglie imperfetta, Нервный срыв, Провулок Блеквотер
Director
Jeff Celentano
Jeff Celentano
Cast
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly
Natalie Simpson
Natalie Simpson
Edward Baker-Duly
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Blackwater Lane - trailer in russian
Blackwater Lane Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more