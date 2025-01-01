Menu
Vera Farmiga
Awards
Awards and nominations of Vera Farmiga
Awards and nominations of Vera Farmiga
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2004
Dramatic
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2011
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
