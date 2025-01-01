Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Gambon Awards

Michael Gambon
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2007 Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
