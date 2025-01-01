Menu
Jonah Hill
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2019
Panorama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
