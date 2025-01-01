Menu
Evan Rachel Wood
Awards and nominations of Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Awards
Awards and nominations of Evan Rachel Wood
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Female Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Breakthrough Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
