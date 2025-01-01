Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Sheen Awards

Michael Sheen
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
