Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Awards and nominations of Michael Sheen
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
