Zac Efron
Awards
Awards and nominations of Zac Efron
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Shirtless Performance
Winner
Best Duo
Best Duo
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Shirtless Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
