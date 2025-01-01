Menu
Awards and nominations of Zac Efron

Zac Efron
Awards and nominations of Zac Efron
Razzie Awards 2018 Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best Shirtless Performance
Winner
Best Duo
Winner
Best Duo
Winner
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Shirtless Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Breakthrough Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
